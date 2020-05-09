On May 4, 2020 Donald Ross Bingley finished his last sail. He will be missed and always remembered with love! Don lived a full and rewarding life starting in Toronto where he was born and raised with his sister Joy Umland (Chuck) and his brother Doug (Patsy). He met the love of his life, Evan, while they worked at the Sunnybrook Plaza in Leaside (he at the hardware store, she at the fabric store). Over the next 58 years (almost 54 married), they created a family and life filled with adventure and Dad jokes! He loved his daughters Adriane Beaudry (Greg) and Lisa Mitchell (Scott) and his grandchildren, Émélie, Sophie, Cameron and Alex. Don spent his working career at General Electric which gave him the opportunity to work and travel worldwide. While home, Don could often be heard playing his flute or whistling. When not creating piles of sawdust in his workshop or making wine in the laundry room, he was typically down at the boat club sailing Gamon. He was a long-time active member of the Hamilton Bay Sailing Club and was presented with the Commodore's award. Additionally, his dedication to the Burlington Sailing & Boating Club was recognized this year when he was awarded the inaugural Don Bingley Award to recognize exemplary volunteerism and outstanding service to the club and the sailing community. He leaves behind family and friends who loved him and whom he loved. As per his wishes, private cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be held when we are able to gather again. In the meantime, the family encourages you to have a toast in his memory and tell a story of him that makes you smile. Donations to Joseph Brant Hospital or The Carpenter Hospice are welcome. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 9, 2020.