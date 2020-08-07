1/1
Donald Ross McDonald
1934-10-22 - 2020-08-04
On August 4th, the love of my life for over 61 years left this world to enter the next. Donald Ross McDonald, son of the late Andrew Lindsay and Irene (Stead) McDonald, husband of Myrna-Gail (nee Martin), father of Charlie McDonald, Terry and Laura McDonald and Randi Amoroso, Grampa of Alexander & Zachary Amoroso and Allison McDonald. Special cousin of Patricia (Lloyd) Ziegler and her family. Brother-in-law and "good friend" of Marlene Burrows, Glenn Martin, Gordon and Linda Martin, and Douglas and Karen Martin and their families. Ross was a Graduate of McMaster University where he played collegiate basketball, football and tennis. He was a mathematics and physical education teacher, Department Head, and basketball coach for over 50 years with the Hamilton and Wentworth Boards of Education. Ross also enjoyed three years teaching at CFB Lahr, Germany. He was the club Pro at Rosedale Tennis Club teaching many youngsters to play and enjoy the game. Ross spent 50 years with the CANUSA Games as a tennis player, coach and President. "Fishing on the Rideau" near Smith Falls, Ontario was his happiest pasttime. Special thank you to Dr Harpel Singh and Dr. Ian Choy who took such good care of Ross. We will miss him dearly but know he is now without pain. The family would like you to join us in a "Celebration of his Life" when "the virus" has left us. Memorial gifts may be made to Grace (Tansley) United Church of Burlington or Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital where Ross spent many months under their care.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 7, 2020.
