More Obituaries for Donald HAWKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Russell HAWKINS

Donald Russell HAWKINS Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Carpenter Hospice on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Jan Hawkins (nee Smit). Loving father of Leslie Muzzi (Jeff), John Hawkins (Janet), Kate Henry (Terry) and Doug Hawkins (Marilyn). Proud grandfather of Dan, Mike, Eric (Amanda), Michela, Liam (Natalie), Laura (Amanda), Courtney and Rebecca. Step-grandfather of Avril, Kristin and Duke. Predeceased by his parents, Russell and Ina Hawkins. Don was a dedicated high school French teacher for many years in Halton Region. Following his retirement, he devoted much of his time to volunteering at the Royal Botanical Gardens. Don will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. As per Don's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. For those who wish, donations in memory of Don to Parkinson's Canada or Royal Botanical Gardens would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020
