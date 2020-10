Don has crossed the Rainbow Bridge to be with his beloved Rennie. The family of Donald Tebbutt is sad to announce his peaceful passing at Extendicare Hamilton on October 17, 2020. Loving father of Denise, Heather, Kelly, Jennifer, and his honorary daughter Lisa. As per Don's wishes cremation has taken place, with internment to be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home Burlington Chapel. If desired condolences may be left at www.baygardens.ca