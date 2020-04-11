|
Don Thomas McRitchie passed away on April 9th in Guelph, Hospice Wellington at the age of 84. Don was the much-loved husband of Doreen (Hohenadel) throughout a marriage of 49 years. He is the loved father of Jennifer (Foster) and David McRitchie. He will be missed by grandchildren Stephan, Kieran and Katie. He is predeceased by his sister Marylou (McRitchie) and parents Jim and Germaine of Hamilton. He will be remembered by many extended family members. Born June 5, 1935, Don attended Cathedral Boys High School in Hamilton, St. Jerome's College in Kitchener, the University of Peruga Italy and St. Augustin Seminary in Toronto. He was ordained a Roman Catholic Priest in 1963 and served in the Diocese of Hamilton for seven years as a Religion and English Teacher at Cathedral Boys and Bishop Macdonnell High school. It was at Bishop Mac where he met the love of his life, Doreen. He left the priesthood in 1969 and they were married in 1971. Don accepted a teaching position in 1974 at St. Martin's High School in Mississauga and finished his career there. His quiet gentle manner, great listening skills and willingness to competently explore all positions on theological and moral issues made him a hit with students. In his teaching years, Don was the recipient of the Mary Babcock Fellowship Award. At heart, Don was always a scholar, romantic and lover of the arts. He was content with a good book, attending theatre or musical performances or relaxing in conversation with friends around a dinner table. He loved sculpture, paintings, and the beauty of Italian culture. Don completed his Ph.D. in Philosophy of Religion in 1981 and was always up for an engaging philosophical discussion. Don survived a major heart attack in 2003 which was the impetus for their move to Guelph's Village by the Arboretum in 2005. He quickly joined the Theatre Group, Peer Learning Group, Opera Group and the Film Society. Don was a quick study in the Theatre Group skillfully delivering any accent required and will be remembered for his brief role as Giovanni, the Casanova of the Lido Deck. He particularly enjoyed performing as a drunk which he carried out with mastery. Don will be remembered for his intellect, quick wit and enthusiasm telling any joke with uncanny ability and timing. He loved to dress in costume for a party. Among close friends, Don's impromptu skills shined when he mimicked the comedic character of Guido Sarducci the chain smoking, sunglass-wearing priest and gossip columnist for the Vatican. Don finally succumbed to Alzheimer's disease and it was heartbreaking and challenging to try to care for him in his final weeks during the Covid-19 pandemic. The family would like to thank Pauline and Bob Curtis, Dr. Angela Lightle, Don's lifelong friend Tom Troy, the Paramed community support team, the Executive Director of Wellington Hospice Pat Stewart and their wonderful staff, the PSWs on Emma Neighbourhood in Arbour Trails, Colleen Martin of the Alzheimer Society and the many Villagers who have been so kind. If you wish, in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society or Hospice Wellington. Assuming social distancing is over, a celebration of Don's life will be held Sunday afternoon, September 13, 2020, 2-4 in Reid Hall in the Village of the Arboretum, Guelph. Assuming social distancing is over, a celebration of Don's life will be held Sunday afternoon, September 13, 2020, 2-4 in Reid Hall in the Village of the Arboretum, Guelph. Donation information and further funeral information may be found by calling Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home (519-821-5077), online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com Don taught his students an edited version of Micah 6-8. "Act justly, love tenderly and walk humbly with your God." Don lived those guidelines every day of his life.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 11, 2020