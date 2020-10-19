1/1
Donald Walter Harris
Passed away with his wife by his side at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington on Friday, October 16, 2020, at the age of 94. Predeceased by wife Doris Jones. Beloved husband of Jacqueline Marie Farrell (Harris, nee Brioux). Father of Vivien (Neil) Eybel. Fondly remembered by his step-children Colleen (Jim) Mackay, Linda (Dale Poulin), Patrick (Joanne), Peter (Anne) and Paul (Sarah). Cherished grandfather and great-grandfather of many. Predeceased by sibling Hilda, and survived by sisters Barbara and Evelyn. Don loved following his favourite team, Liverpool and didn't miss a game. He served in the Merchant Navy and retired as a proud WWII Veteran. He had a passion for helping others and volunteered at Joseph Brant Hospital as long as he was able. The family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses at Joseph Brant for their professional and compassionate care for Don. Private family services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Guelph. For those who wish, donations in memory of Don to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 19, 2020.
