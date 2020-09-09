Donald passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 7, 2020. Husband for 50 years to Rose Mary (Carlin) Boam. Son of the late Calvert and Thelma (Tuttle) Boam. Father of the late Jim (2017), Tom, Kim (Mike) Tackaberry, Ken, Wayne and Maryane (Bill). Grandfather to Jason, Calvin, Jarret, Alexandrea, Joshua, Victoria, Jodi, Ava and Nicholas. Great Grandfather to Ashton, Rowan, Liam and Issac. Brother of the late Richard Boam (Phyllis) and Caroline Lang. Brother in-law to the Carlin and extended family. Don will be forever missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. He was a proud London City Transit Driver, Stone Cutter, Moose Lodge and Kiwanis Member. He was also a member of The Westview Baptist Church. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of London Middlesex, the Canadian Cancer Society
, the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice
. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.forestlawnmemorial.ca
.