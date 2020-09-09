1/1
Donald William BOAM
1933-05-24 - 2020-09-07
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 7, 2020. Husband for 50 years to Rose Mary (Carlin) Boam. Son of the late Calvert and Thelma (Tuttle) Boam. Father of the late Jim (2017), Tom, Kim (Mike) Tackaberry, Ken, Wayne and Maryane (Bill). Grandfather to Jason, Calvin, Jarret, Alexandrea, Joshua, Victoria, Jodi, Ava and Nicholas. Great Grandfather to Ashton, Rowan, Liam and Issac. Brother of the late Richard Boam (Phyllis) and Caroline Lang. Brother in-law to the Carlin and extended family. Don will be forever missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. He was a proud London City Transit Driver, Stone Cutter, Moose Lodge and Kiwanis Member. He was also a member of The Westview Baptist Church. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of London Middlesex, the Canadian Cancer Society, the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.forestlawnmemorial.ca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn - LONDON
2001 Dundas Street E.
London, ON N5V 1P6
519-451-2410
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forest Lawn - LONDON

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved