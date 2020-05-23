It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Donna in the arms and care of her youngest daughter Nicole Jacqueline Poulin, who had taken care of her for the past five years and re-located her into her home when diagnosed with early onset Vascular Dementia. She is now with her husband Jacques Poulin and extended family and friends that she dreamed of and missed. She will be forever remembered by her other children Jean Pierre Poulin (Cindy), Colette Sheppard (late Jerry), her grandsons Dustin and Kyle Sheppard, her extended cousins, nephews, nieces and all the close friends that are too many to name here. Donna enjoyed her knitting, crocheting, and quilting with all the ladies at Paroisse Notre-Dame Du Perpétuel Secours. She loved playing cards and getting together with friends, taking trips and just lived life to the fullest. In her later years, she joined The Red Hat Society and continued to love her social gatherings. The family wishes to thank all the help from VON, Alzheimer Society, LHIN, PSWs and Nicole and Donna's neighbours and friends who really helped throughout the years. Following her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no public service or mass due to covid-19. There will be a private family interment. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Alzheimer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.tbdfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 23, 2020.