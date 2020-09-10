1/1
Donata KASSAY
On August 23, 2020, Donata (Danny) Kassay of Hamilton, ON in her 88th year, passed into eternal peace. Surrounded by the love of her family, she joined her dear grandson, Shane. Beloved wife of John, for 63 years (August 17). Loving mother of Linda (Jim), John (Chris) and Michael (Marianne). Cherished Babci to Adam (Olivia), Taylor, Evan, Andrea, Marina and Justine. Great-Babci to Owen and Austin. Predeceased by her parents, Waclaw and Stanislawa Pajer; sister Jessie and brother-in-law Mario Sirotic , brother -in-law Stephen Kassay and grandson Shane Kassay. Danny will be fondly remembered by many relatives and friends. Danny was a long time parishioner at St. Margaret Mary Church and a member of the CWL. She was employed at Brown Boggs, Bell Canada and Robinson's Department store. She was devoted to her family and spoiled them with her pierogi, chrusti and famous Walnut Torte. Although a very modest person, Danny was extremely proud of her family and always put them first...including her furry family (too many pets to mention!) She could give any contestant a run for their money on Jeopardy, was an avid reader and loved her daily crossword puzzles. The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Joseph's Hospital, Hamilton for their compassionate care. Much gratitude to Courtney Rojic (Social worker extraordinaire), Dr. Alton, Amy, Emily, Jeff, Donna, Jay, Fatima, Anna and everyone in the ALC, Complex Care and Teaching Units. Also, special thanks to Cathy, Frances, Perry, Jeff, Sharon and everyone at Hospice Niagara for their wonderful care. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Margaret Mary Parish, 20 Idlewood Cres., Hamilton, ON on Wednesday, September 16 at 11:00 a.m . (Face masks and social distancing required) A reception will be held afterwards, details to follow. If so desired, donations in Danny's name may be made to Camp Trillium, Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides or Hospice Niagara.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 10, 2020.
