Donata Kassay

The family of the late Donata (Danny) Kassay wishes to express our deepest gratitude to relatives, friends and neighbours for their love and support during the loss of our beloved wife, mother, Babci and great-Babci. We were touched by the many acts of kindness, visits, floral arrangements, food, donations, cards and prayers. Thanks to everyone at St. Margaret Mary parish, especially the music trio. Fr. Arpee Urquico, your kind and spiritual words offered great comfort. Heartfelt thanks to the Hamilton Police Association for a lovely luncheon. Our deepest appreciation to the doctors and staff at St. Joe's and Hospice Niagara for your care and compassion. Danny will be dearly missed but lives on in our hearts ~ John Kassay and family. May the winds of love blow softly and whisper so you'll hear: we will always love and miss you and wish that you were here.



