1/
Donata Kassay
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donata's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The family of the late Donata (Danny) Kassay wishes to express our deepest gratitude to relatives, friends and neighbours for their love and support during the loss of our beloved wife, mother, Babci and great-Babci. We were touched by the many acts of kindness, visits, floral arrangements, food, donations, cards and prayers. Thanks to everyone at St. Margaret Mary parish, especially the music trio. Fr. Arpee Urquico, your kind and spiritual words offered great comfort. Heartfelt thanks to the Hamilton Police Association for a lovely luncheon. Our deepest appreciation to the doctors and staff at St. Joe's and Hospice Niagara for your care and compassion. Danny will be dearly missed but lives on in our hearts ~ John Kassay and family. May the winds of love blow softly and whisper so you'll hear: we will always love and miss you and wish that you were here.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved