Entered Eternal Life in the peace of the Lord and the hope of Resurrection, at the Hamilton Precious Blood Monastery on March 10, 2020. Born on January 3, 1936 in Seoul, Korea, she is predeceased by her parents Thomas Chung Kyung and Domitilla Hee Wan (Chi) Lee, her sister, Sook-Ja and brother Moo-Woong who both died at an early age in Korea. She is lovingly remembered by her religious community, her sister, Rosa, brothers, Benedict (Margaret) and Paul (Angela), nephews Mike, Paul and John and niece, Maria. She moved to Canada in 1964. After graduating from Nursing, she worked in various towns and cities and then at the Scarborough General Hospital as a specialist on the IV team for 15 years. During those years, she was also a devoted member of the Third Order of St. Francis. She entered the Sisters of the Precious Blood in 1987 and made her Profession of Vows in 1990. Sister Donata was a highly efficient person, always cheerful, dependable and ready to serve. In 2017 Sister moved to the Hamilton monastery. She remained independent and active until a recent fall and quickly became bed-ridden. Tests at the hospital revealed she had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. She was able to return to the monastery where she peacefully surrendered her life surrounded by Fr. Dave our chaplain, Sister Gisèle and the night nurses who lovingly cared for her. Visitors will be received in the Precious Blood Monastery, 154 Northcliffe Ave, Dundas, ON, on Friday March 13 from 3:00 - 4:30 p.m. and 7:00 - 8:30 p.m. with a Prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Monastery on Saturday, March 14 at 11:00 a.m., followed by interment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington, ON. Online condolences and Guest Book at www.oneilfuneralhome.ca (O'Neil Funeral Home 519 - 432 - 7136)
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 12, 2020