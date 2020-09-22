It is with heavy hearts and sadness that we announce the passing of a much loved husband, father and grandfather. Beloved husband to Maria for 55 years. Loving father to Philip (Enia) and Leonardo. Cherished and adored grandfather to Emily, Erica and Erin Fiorillo and granddog Cargo, who will miss his walks with grandpa. Donato will be missed by his sister Domenica (Pompeo) Bilancia and niece, and nephews. Donato was born in Rosetto, Valfortore, Foggia, Italy, he was the loving son of the late Filippo and Rosina Fiorillo, and son-in-law of the late Leonardo and Maria Policelli. Beloved brother-in-law to John Policelli, Gerraldine Spring and Rosemarie and Han Wanders, many cousins, aunts, and uncles in both Canada and Italy. He was employed by Hamilton Civic Hospitals for over 31 years, most of which were at the General site, he retired in 1996. He was very passionate about gardening, travel and spending time with his cherished granddaughters. His grandaughters will forever cherish the memories they had with their grandpa. Donato was always very proud of his heritage and was the President and one of the founding members of the Roseto Valfortore Recreation Club and organized many dinner dances and family celebration events. He attained his Nursing Diploma in Italy and served in the Italian Military as a Medic. He emigrated to Canada in the early 1960's and landed in Halifax where he took the train to Hamilton to join family and begin his Canadian life. The last several years found Danny battling through cancer and finally to beat his mantle cel Lymphoma, only to recently lose his battle with ALS. Special thanks to the staff at St Peter's 3 East and to Dr. Kouroukes and Nurse Terry at Juravinski Hospital. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. and from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23. A Private family celebration of Danny's life to be held on Thursday in the chapel of Bay Gardens Funeral Home. Entombment at Bayview Cemetery, Crematory & Mausoleum, Burlington. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca