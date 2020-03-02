|
It is with saddened hearts that we announce the passing of Donato "Danny" Tartaglia on February 28, 2020 at 89 years of age. After a heroic and courageous battle with cancer, Donato succumbed to his illness at the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice, with his loving family by his side. Beloved husband and best friend of Rita (nee Alfieri), for 61 wonderful years. Predeceased by his parents Pasquale and Maria Tartaglia and in-laws Nicola and Anna Maria Alfieri. Loving and cherished brother of Matteo (the late Anna), Vincenzo (Lucy), Rosina Casciano (Donato), Angelina Camillo (the late Adamo), Elisa DeGiuli (the late Mario) and Ida Petrunti (Vincenzo). Dear brother in law of Maria Alfieri (the late Domenic) and predeceased by sister in law Assunta Alfieri (the late Vincenzo) and Yolanda Crapsi (the late Nicola). Donato was a dearly loved and cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews and his late niece Lora. He will also be missed by many cousins and extended family in Italy. Donato was born on December 15, 1930 in Santa Croce di Magliano, Italy. He immigrated to Canada in 1954 and continued his journey with his wife Rita. Donato was a proud retired Stelco employee with over 37 years of service. He loved travelling with his wife, family and many friends. Donato loved singing and playing his guitar and simply enjoyed entertaining everyone. He was a proud member of the Federazione Abruzzese Hamilton e Distretto choir for many years. He will be remembered by many and his humour and energetic spirit will never be forgotten. A special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at the Juravinski Cancer Center for their excellent care and compassion over the last two years, Dr. Angelo Zizzo, the many nurses, support workers, family members and friends who have supported Donato during his battle with cancer and the staff and volunteers at the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice for a beautiful and peaceful passage to eternal life. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL (43 Barton St. E, Hamilton) on Tuesday, March 3rd, from 2 - 5 and 6 - 9 p.m. A Vigil prayer will begin at 2:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place at St. Catherine of Sienna Parish (Our Lady of Lourdes) 416 Mohawk Road East, Hamilton Ontario, on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , the Good Shepherd Centre or the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice. The family would welcome a message of condolence at friscolanti.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 2, 2020