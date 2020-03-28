|
The family of the late Donato Tartaglia and his loving wife Rita wish to express their heartfelt thanks to family, friends and colleagues for the love and support shown during the recent loss of their husband, brother, brother-in-law, and uncle. Your many expressions of sympathy, prayers, mass offerings, memorial donations, food baskets, meals, and flowers were all greatly appreciated. Your kindness and empathy at the funeral home service, funeral mass, burial and wake will never be forgotten. A special thank you to Father Mark Gatto of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish for a touching service and heartfelt words of support, the beautiful choir who provided a warm message of song during the funeral service and Friscolanti Funeral Chapel their professionalism and compassion during this very difficult time. Danny will be remembered by many and his humour and energetic spirit will never be forgotten. We will always remember him with love, and we will miss him very much. May you rest in peace, until we meet again. A mass in memory of Danny will be held at a future date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 28, 2020