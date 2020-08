Or Copy this URL to Share

Passed away peacefully at Albright Manor, Beamsville, on Friday, August 14, 2020, in her 79th year. Beloved wife of the late Albert. Cremation and a private graveside service have taken place. Arrangements were entrusted to Donald V. Brown Funeral Home, Stoney Creek).



