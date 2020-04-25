|
Peacefully at Ridgeview Long Term Care Centre, Stoney Creek on Monday, April 20, 2020. Donna Barbara Rayner of Hamilton in her 85th year. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Loving mother of Greg (Louise), Stephen (Carol), Darryl (Ella) all of Hamilton and Brian (Martha) of Calgary. Dear grandma of 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Survived by many nieces and nephews. A private family graveside service was held on Friday, April 24th at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. If so desired in Remembrance give a gift to a child.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 25, 2020