Peacefully in her sleep on June 30, 2020 at The Brant Centre, Burlington, ON in her 89th year. Devoted mother to Sue (Michael) Phillips and Nancy (Cameron) McKerrell. Dear Grandma to Brittany, Brooks, Connor, and Natalie. Mom loved her family, pets, friends, Toronto Blue Jays, and her home unfailingly. Raised in the Eastern Townships, Quebec and moved to Toronto in 1950 to live with her sister Mildred and continue a career with CIBC. She met Bob (a Hamilton boy), married and relocated to Hamilton; then bought their new home in Burlington where they lived happily for over 50 years. Mom was a homemaker extraordinaire who enjoyed cooking, decorating, her card group, volunteering, entertaining and sewing the girls' clothes and Halloween costumes when they were young. She was known for knitting many a beautiful sweater for the girls and later grandchildren. A long-time member of St. Elizabeth's Anglican Church where many friendships were made. Thank you to everyone at The Brant Centre for their wonderful care in her second home. Visitation and service will take place on Monday, July 6th at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home, 2241 New Street, Burlington. Reservations are necessary - please call 905-637-5233 for information and to book an appointment. 'Always smiling'