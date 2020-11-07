Donna, age 74, of Burlington, Ontario passed away peacefully on Tuesday November 3, 2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital with family by her side. Donna was born on July 18, 1946 in Hamilton, Ontario to Russell and Shirley (nee Quallo) Gibson. Donna worked for the Health Department early in her career and for many years as a Family Support Worker. She later worked in an administrative role at various family medical practices. Donna leaves behind her husband and best friend of 55 years, Dennis LaRose, and her daughters Christine Okum (Brent), and Shelley Mead (Brian). One of her greatest joys was spending time with, spoiling, and bragging about her grandsons Taylor, Zachary, Lucas, and Andrew. Donna will be missed and fondly remembered by her sister Bonnie Nixon, nephews, extended family and friends. Donna had several hobbies that kept her busy but knitting was one of her favourites, which allowed her to share countless gifts. If anyone mentioned the arrival of a new baby, regardless of who it was, you could count on her to pull out a giant bag of beautifully knitted outfits to choose from. Donna's strong will, generous spirit, honest opinion, and unconditional loving support will be greatly missed by those close to her. Family and friends may leave condolences at https://www.arbormemorial.ca/en/dbburlington/obituaries/donna-irene-larose/57426
As per Donna's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Make a Wish Foundation: https://makeawish.ca/donate
or the Ontario SPCA Humane Society: https://ontariospca.ca/how-to-help/