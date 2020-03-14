Home

More Obituaries for Donna Fleming
Donna Joan Fleming

Donna Joan Fleming Obituary
It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Donna on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Juravinski Hospital, with her loving husband Bill, by her side of 43 years. Donna worked with her husband Bill at their bakery Flemings Bakery in Dundas for 10 years. She will be remembered for her love of gardening and arts and crafts. The family would like to thank Bayshore Health Care and St. Joseph's Nursing Care for all their kindness and support given to Donna and Bill. Donations to the MS Society would be appreciated by the family. Cremation has taken place.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 14, 2020
