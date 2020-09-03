1/1
Donna Lee McEACHERN
June 15, 1964 - September 1, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Donna Lee McEachern. Daughter of Alistair and the late Diane McEachern. Loving sister of Heather (Ken) and Mark (Sara). Always entertaining and completely inappropriate Aunt of Tyler (Gill), Mark (Meagan), Holly, Olivia (Avery), Ava, Maci and Sofie, and Great Aunt of Quinn. Donna was also an adored friend of so many. Donna taught for many years at Cayuga Secondary School where she made many lasting friendships with both staff and students, her students were her greatest joy. She was a very active and respected member of the Sears Drama Festival for years. Donna's exuberance and one of a kind personality will be greatly missed by all who knew her. To the Drama Teacher Extraordinaire: It's your final curtain call, take a bow.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 3, 2020.
