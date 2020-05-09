Donna Marie Thombs (Francis) May 20, 1930-April 29, 2020 Donna passed away on April 29th, just shy of her 90th birthday. Never one to be described as a wallflower, Donna left this world the same way she entered a room: fiery and feisty and ready to debate anyone brave enough to take her on. Donna was never shy or quiet; instead she was strong-willed and outspoken. She had a gift for gab that few could match. She could strike up a conversation with anyone at any time on just about any topic. She had an opinion on everything. And you could be sure that she would be remembered by anyone that met her, even briefly. She made an impression. Donna wasn’t exactly warm and fuzzy, nor did she dole out praise easily, but she would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it. Donna didn’t suffer fools gladly. She read voraciously and watched politics closely. She was as informed as heck. Donna never showed weakness. She walked through life with her head held high and, even after burying a husband and three children, she trudged on as she always had, stubbornly unstoppable. She was the kind of person that you thought might actually live forever. Sadly, it wasn’t to be. Donna will be missed by her surviving children; Beverly (Tom), Alfred (Angie), and Randy (Jodi); as well as her sister, Lois. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many extended family members and friends, especially her long-time friends, John and Mary Hodgson. Greeting her on the other side will be her husband of 57 years, Horace; and her children Joey, Marion, and Hory. Save us all a seat on the other side, Donna. We know you’ll have some great stories to tell. Thanks to all of the medical staff at Joseph Brant Hospital. Cremation has already taken place. An interment and a celebration of life will happen at a future date.



