Peacefully surrounded by her family on October 4, 2020 at the General Hospital in her 70th year. Loving mother of Michelle (Sheldon) McDonell. Cherished grandmother of Chase. Dear sister of Linda (John) Fedak, Patrick (Emma) Blazek, Dennis Blazek (Jacqueline) and Diane Blazek. Thank you to the staff at the General Hospital, ICU East. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or service. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 7, 2020.