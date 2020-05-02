It is with great sadness that the family of Donna Marie Duffy announces her passing on Sunday, April 26, 2020 in her Dundas home surrounded by loved ones. Donna will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her husband, Michael Duffy, their children Erin and Meaghan, her son Sean with former spouse Swede Burak, her siblings Cathryn (Rick) Sayer, Trish (Doug) McDonald and David (Liz) Whitfield, parents-in-law Michael and Lillian Duffy, siblings-in-law Linda (Fred) Brown, Patrick (Lisa) Duffy, Danny (Ann) Duffy and Shawn (Brigitte) Duffy, as well as countless family members, friends and colleagues with whom she shared her joyful and endlessly supportive approach to life. Donna is reunited with her beloved mother, Verna Whitfield, who is predeceased. Donna was born to Verna (nee Brookson) and Ray Whitfield in St. Catharines, Ontario. As one of Sid and Anne Brookson's 11 grandchildren, she grew up when family-owned Lakeside Park was welcoming visitors to Port Dalhousie, Ontario each summer. In May 2018, Donna spoke of her memories at Lakeside Park's Carousel Opening Day Ceremonies, where she reflected fondly on her childhood with siblings and friends at the park riding the carousel. "To call it a 'ride' really minimizes the experience. It was an opportunity to dig deep into our imaginations - it was entering a different world. We would stand and watch, picking our favourite horse and trying to position ourselves so that we were in just the right place when it stopped that we could jump on and claim it. The whirling of the ride started quietly and almost imperceptibly until the breeze had a wind-like quality, and the moving mechanical bits whirred away in great symmetry. The organ music prevailed in its unique way, and we would be so thrilled if we passed the dancers when the cymbals crashed magically at just that moment." Donna was a local healthcare leader who was always looking to the future. After attending Mohawk College and receiving her MRT(R) designation, her early work as an X-Ray and CT Technologist at McMaster University Medical Centre and the Windsor Metropolitan Hospital led to her becoming a clinic manager and mammography specialist in Burlington, Ontario in 2001, where she spearheaded their transition from film into a fully digital radiology clinic. Her constant pursuit of self-improvement and training of others inspired those around her and benefited each community that she lived and worked in. Donna was passionate about art and culture, regularly exploring art studios across Hamilton, attending Art Crawl, and arranging family and friend visits to unique exhibits at the Art Gallery of Hamilton, or independent studios throughout the city. This passion was rooted in her own artistic talents, having honed skills in painting, drawing and fashion throughout her life. With a keen eye for design, she brought joy to the community through landscaping at friends' and family's homes as well as her carefully crafted seasonal windows at Downtown Bike Hounds. Donna also took a leadership role for many years in the organization of the Bantam and Junior Curling Program at Dundas Valley Golf and Curling Club, where she supported countless children along their journey within the sport and could always be found cheering them on with a big smile on her face. Always known for her welcoming smile, warm hugs and selfless view on life, Donna was a special person who had a lasting impression on all. She dedicated her time to improving the lives of those around her and carried a piece of everyone she met in her heart forever. Her bright eyes, smile and contagious laugh lit up every room, and she will be dearly missed by all who had the good fortune of crossing paths with her, however small the interaction. Special love and thanks to her entire healthcare team at Juravinski Cancer Centre and Hospital, LHIN, VON, Bayshore, St. Elizabeth's Health Care, and staff at all other HHS sites for their dedication, care and support over the years. Celebration of life arrangements will be made in the near future. To receive updates on upcoming services, send condolences or give to her preferred causes, please visit Donna Duffy's memorial website at donnaduffy.ca, or contact Kitching Steepe & Ludwig Funeral home in Waterdown, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, we encourage those interested to donate in Donna's name to Wellwood, Juravinski Cancer Centre and Hospital or the Royal Botanical Gardens.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 2, 2020.