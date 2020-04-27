|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Grandview Lodge, Dunnville on Sunday April 26th, 2020. Beloved wife of Albert Hoover. Loving mother of Gerald and Sandy Hoover and Craig and Berta Hoover. Cherished grandmother of Jerrad, Lacey, Daniel, Mark and Janell and great grandmother of Jazzlyn. Dear sister in law of Bob Hoover. Predeceased by her sister Myrtle Emerson. Arrangements are entrusted to Ballard Minor Funeral Home, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville 905-774-7277. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are unable to hold a public visitation or service, but please know that the thoughts and prayers of our friends are appreciated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and details will be made available on the funeral home website. If so desired, donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 27, 2020