IZZOTTI, Donna Marie We are sad to announce the passing of Donna on July 15th surrounded by her family. Pre-deceased by her parents Irene and Jerry Izzotti. She is survived by her children Kristen Grimshaw (Craig), her son Dennie Grimshaw, granddaughter Kaitlyn, and sisters Toni Hayhurst (Bernie), Cathy Izzotti, Diane Ribbins (Mark). She also leaves behind nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. Waldo Jimenez, staff of Juravinski Cancer Center (JCC), Social Work and Chaplain Services staff at Juravinski Hospital, Cancer Assistance Program (CAP), and CCAC for coordination of Donna's needs. We would also like to thank our extended family and Donna's friends for their endless support and generosity. A private internment will take place. A Celebration of Life for Donna will be held at a future date when all Covid-19 pandemic restrictions have been lifted. Memorial Donations may be made to CAP Hamilton (cancerassist.ca
).