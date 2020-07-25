1/1
Donna Marie IZZOTTI
IZZOTTI, Donna Marie We are sad to announce the passing of Donna on July 15th surrounded by her family. Pre-deceased by her parents Irene and Jerry Izzotti. She is survived by her children Kristen Grimshaw (Craig), her son Dennie Grimshaw, granddaughter Kaitlyn, and sisters Toni Hayhurst (Bernie), Cathy Izzotti, Diane Ribbins (Mark). She also leaves behind nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. Waldo Jimenez, staff of Juravinski Cancer Center (JCC), Social Work and Chaplain Services staff at Juravinski Hospital, Cancer Assistance Program (CAP), and CCAC for coordination of Donna's needs. We would also like to thank our extended family and Donna's friends for their endless support and generosity. A private internment will take place. A Celebration of Life for Donna will be held at a future date when all Covid-19 pandemic restrictions have been lifted. Memorial Donations may be made to CAP Hamilton (cancerassist.ca).

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 25, 2020.
July 25, 2020
Rest In Peace Mommy Dearest!! I am still in disbelief that you’re gone. I will always cherish our good memories together. Gee shared her favourite memory of you so I will share it with you. The time when we we were just kids and you let us watch Dirty Dancing and you told her not to tell her mom. Haha Gee said “because your mom was just cool like that and mine wasn’t.” That made me laugh. I hope you are flying high with all the angels and watching over all of your family. I know Kaitlyn is too young to know what’s going on, but my heart breaks for her. You were such a good Nana to her. I will always tell her how much you just adored your little granddaughter. She is definitely missing out. I love you so much mom. You are gone but trust me, you will never be forgotten. ❤❤❤
Kristen
Family
