Rest In Peace Mommy Dearest!! I am still in disbelief that you’re gone. I will always cherish our good memories together. Gee shared her favourite memory of you so I will share it with you. The time when we we were just kids and you let us watch Dirty Dancing and you told her not to tell her mom. Haha Gee said “because your mom was just cool like that and mine wasn’t.” That made me laugh. I hope you are flying high with all the angels and watching over all of your family. I know Kaitlyn is too young to know what’s going on, but my heart breaks for her. You were such a good Nana to her. I will always tell her how much you just adored your little granddaughter. She is definitely missing out. I love you so much mom. You are gone but trust me, you will never be forgotten. ❤❤❤

Kristen

