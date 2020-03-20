Home

Donna Marie Smith


1945 - 01
Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in the ICU at St. Joseph's Hospital, in her 75th year. Beloved mother to Sam (Marija) and Max (Linda). Loving grandmother to Sammy, Justine, Leah, Aleks and great-grandmother to Lawson. She loved Christmas, and spending time with family and friends and will be dearly missed. Visitation will be on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Friscolanti Funeral Chapel at 43 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON from 12:30 - 2:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Mountview Gardens at 735 Hwy 8, Stoney Creek, ON. Due to current health events we respectfully request that if you are feeling unwell please contact Friscolanti Funeral Home, or go online where a message of condolence can be forwarded on your behalf.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 20, 2020
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
