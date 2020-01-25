|
|
It is with heavy hearts the family announces the sudden and unexpected passing of Donna on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the age of 59. Predeceased by her husband and the love of her life, Stuart Cotterill (2016). Loved sister of Doug Lymburner (Peggy Stieva), MaryJane Glassco (Don) and Barbara Reeves (Rick). Predeceased by her parents Lionel (1993) and Doris (1977) Lymburner. Special sister-in-law of Rhynda Bulson (Tony) and aunt of Robert Bulson (Karen) and Sarina Ghent (Ian). Cherished aunt of Ashley Brown (Scott), Amanda and Douglas Lymburner; Dustin, Melissa and Nicholas Glassco; Austin and Lauren Reeves. Cherished great-aunt of Carter and Harvey Brown; Aidan, Malcolm, Bronwyn and Gwenyth Glassco; Ryan and Henry Bulson; Vivian and Greyson Ghent. Donna will be deeply missed by her work family, many friends and all who knew her. Cremation has taken place. Visitation at STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, 11 Mountain Street, GRIMSBY (905-945-2755) on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at St. Andrew's Anglican Church, 156 Main Street West, Grimsby on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m followed by a luncheon in the church hall. Private family interment will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 25, 2020