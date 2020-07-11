1/1
Donna May Ion
Donna passed away peacefully at Hamilton General Hospital, on July 7, 2020, at the age of 74. Loving mother of Stephanie Ross (Brett) and Matthew Ion (Mandy). Cherished grandma of Roland, Carson, Lena and Oliver. Donna is survived by her two younger sisters Brenda and Janet. She was an amazing woman, that was full of love and strength as a mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Her presents in all of our lives will be greatly missed, but all the memories we have we can hold close in our hearts, and we can share with happiness and love together to keep her alive in our hearts. A private burial will be held for immediate family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Donna Ion can be made to the Heart and Stroke foundation.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
