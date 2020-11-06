1/1
Donna May (Young) TIMSON
April 13, 1934 - November 4, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Donna Timson on November 4, 2020 at Grace Villa Nursing Home. Loving wife for 64 years to Harvey. Loving mother of Margie (Dave), Kathy (Craig), and Tammy (Jim). Dear Granny of Dusty (Jess), Christopher (Larissa), Nicole (Brent) and Great-granny to Dannah and Wyatt. Dear sister of Amy, Verna and Pat. Predeceased by her sisters Mabel, Betty, Margaret, Clara, Annie, Phyllis and her brother Robert. Survived by several nieces, nephews, and extended family. Special thanks to Nurse Nikki and the staff at Grace Villa Nursing Home for their care and compassion. A private family graveside service will be held at Glanbrook Cemetery, on Saturday, November 7th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Breast Cancer Association would be appreciated. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com "Took the Cookie Recipe with Her"


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 6, 2020.
