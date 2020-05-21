Donny Wilkinson
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Donny Wilkinson in his 67th year. He passed away suddenly on May 15th with his wife and daughter by his side. Donny will be missed by is wife Trish. Children Amanda,Candy,Sarah,Violet,Tina,Joan/Cheri and Donny. He will also be missed by his Grandchildren, other family members and Many Friends. Cremation is to be arranged with no services as that was his wish. A celebration of life will be held at a further date.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 21, 2020.
