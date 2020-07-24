It is with sadness we announce the passing of Donovan on July 20th in his 45 th year. He will be sadly missed by his parents Dave Paige(Barb) and Carole Richer(John) . Remembered by Sisters Christine Johnston (Jim ),Jessica Richer(Ryan)Brothers Garrett Richer(Jess) Scott Paige(Miranda) as well as Nieces ,Nephews , Aunts Uncles and Cousins . Cremation has taken Place and a celebration of life will take place on a later date , In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Association .



