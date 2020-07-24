1/
Donovan E. Paige
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donovan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with sadness we announce the passing of Donovan on July 20th in his 45 th year. He will be sadly missed by his parents Dave Paige(Barb) and Carole Richer(John) . Remembered by Sisters Christine Johnston (Jim ),Jessica Richer(Ryan)Brothers Garrett Richer(Jess) Scott Paige(Miranda) as well as Nieces ,Nephews , Aunts Uncles and Cousins . Cremation has taken Place and a celebration of life will take place on a later date , In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Association .

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

20 entries
July 24, 2020
We are truly saddened by the loss of a great person that we were lucky enough to call our friend, you will be missed but forever in our hearts. Our deepest condolences to the Family. xoxo
Jon and Sabrina Soltes
Friend
July 24, 2020
To one of the toughest, most fearless and coolest guys I ever knew, you will be missed brother. In the 40yrs I've know you brother, you have accomplished what most people could only dream about. Everyone who knew you, loved and respected you. My deepest condolences to your family. You're battle is over. May God bless and protect you and your family!
Peter Kirgidis
Friend
July 24, 2020
So sorry to hear this very sad news. Our hearts go out to all your family and friends.
Kay and Bob
Friend
July 24, 2020
You were a kind and fun loving soul who knew how to make people feel good about themselves.
You were always a generous one.
The world will miss you Donovan...
Kelly(Woods) and Tyler Bell
Friend
July 24, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Paige family. Like many of his friends, I met Donovan through tracing. It’s his first impression that draws you to him. Just an incredible character with an unforgettable personality. It’s a sad day. Race In Peace Donovan
Dexter
Friend
July 24, 2020
Donovan was the most sincerest, compassionate, friendly people I have been lucky enough to know. Gone, but will never be forgotten. Rest In Peace my friend.
Cherie Hill
Friend
July 24, 2020
Donovan was the most welcoming, sincerest, compassionate person I was lucky to be friends with. Gone, but will certainly never be forgotten. Rest In Peace friend.
Cherie Hill
Friend
July 24, 2020
Will always miss you Donny. One of the funniest guys I have ever know. Amazing racer. Will certainly be missed in the motorcycle community. Still cant believe it. RIP friend.
Ken McAdam
Friend
July 24, 2020
G.B.N.F. .... Thinking over the past 30 yrs...all the great memories. My condolences to everyone that is affected by this great loss.
Jason Smith
Friend
July 24, 2020
You made us all laugh when you were around. Right now I really don't know if I can imagine a world without your hilarious, yet caustic (in a good way), sense of humour. I will remember all the good times my friend. We will keep you alive that way.
Kamran Bahrami
Friend
July 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sandra Miller
Friend
July 24, 2020
A solid friend and hilarious dude. Very generous and didn’t take life too seriously. Will be surely missed. RIP friend
Vince
Friend
July 24, 2020
Remembering you comes easy big smile, Heart like a lion. Tough as nails. You will always be in my heart brother till we see each other again.
Rob
Friend
July 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Mary Wilde
Friend
July 24, 2020
Generous beyond words. Thank you for the memories. Your lessons will be passed on to my children. A true legacy.
MPizarro
Friend
July 24, 2020
Was a rare breed. He was always welcome to the keys to anything i owned. He lived life to the fullest, upside down and sideways.
Ric Hawley
Friend
July 24, 2020
Condolences to the family and friends, taken away too soon.
Neal
Friend
July 24, 2020
So sorry to hear this news.
Farago Family
Friend
July 24, 2020
Our sincerest condolences to Donovan’s family and friends. May your memories ease this difficult time.
Jen, Eric, Mason and Ellie
July 24, 2020
Thank you Donovan for being you and a friend. Condolences to the family and friends.
Michael
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved