Doreen Ann DEDRICK
Passed away at the Brantford General Hospital on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Beloved wife of the late Frederick Dedrick. Loving mother of Tracy Staples (Fred Smith), Kevin Cunningham and Kenneth Henderson. Cherished grandmother of Jesse Staples (Maria) and great-grandma of Connor and Vera. Dear sister of Harry Henderson and Shirley Chapman. Private cremation with interment at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be offered at www.dbrobinson.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 24, 2020.
