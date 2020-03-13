Home

Doreen E. Gabla


1940 - 04
Doreen Ethel Gabla passed away peacefully in her 79th year on March 7th 2020. Loving wife and best friend to George for 61 years. Loving mother to Terri Suchecki, Lori McKay(Bill), Michael (Nadine), Sara (Dave). Grandchildren Melanie, Bradley, Ashley, Kaitlyn, Shalyne, Morgan (Sabryna), Travis(Kennedy),Logan(Brittany) and 3 great grand children Elliot, Arya, and Casey. Memoral to be held on Saturday March 21st at 2:00 PM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 57 Delaware Ave.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 13, 2020
