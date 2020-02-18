Home

Marlatt Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
615 Main Street East
Hamilton, ON L8M1J4
(905) 528-6303
Doreen Frances PARRY

Doreen Frances PARRY Obituary
On February 14, 2020, Frances peacefully entered into eternal rest. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 64 years Robert, and by her son Robert. Loving and devoted mother to Paul (Sylvia), Brian (Janet), Randy (Sue), Steve (Dolly), Ricky (Rosina), and Betty (Frank). Proud Grandma of 16 grandchildren. Predeceased by four grandsons, David, Frankie, Robbie and Jeff. She also leaves behind 35 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her brothers Gordon and Loyal, and her sister Marjorie. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Visitation will be held at the Marlatt Funeral Home, 615 Main Street East (east of Sanford Ave.), Hamilton, on Wednesday, February 19th from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Marlatt Memorial Chapel on Thursday, February 20th at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery. Donations, in her memory, may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. On-line condolences may be made at www.marlattfhhamilton.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 18, 2020
