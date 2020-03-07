|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Doreen Goruick passed away after a short and sudden illness on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Hamilton General Hospital at the age of 84. Dorrie is predeceased by life partner Bill Cooper, her parents, Mike and Fannie Goruick, brother John (Lois) Goruick, and brother George (Beryle) Goruick. She is survived by her brother Bill (Shirley) Goruick of Saskatchewan, numerous nieces and nephews, and an enormous community of loving friends. Dorrie, or Dodie as her friends knew her, led a full and active life. She moved from small town Saskatchewan to Hamilton where she worked at Investors Syndicate for a number of years travelling throughout Ontario. She relocated to Toronto where she worked at the College of Medical Radiation & Imaging Technologists for the second half of her career. After she retired she returned to Hamilton in 2003 where she enjoyed a breathtaking view of the escarpment from her apartment every day. Dorrie was very community-minded, had a large group of friends and touched many lives. She always held a high regard for her faith and contributed heavily to the community it created. Dorrie also enjoyed a lifetime of travelling with Bill and her friends, exploring destinations such as Australia, New Zealand, Romania and Arizona. She particularly enjoyed a trip to London with Bill and had the opportunity to return to Canada via the Concord. Dorrie spent many summers on the golf course enjoying a little competition but more importantly time with friends and the après golf that often included a gin and tonic with a slice of lime (but "don't drown it!" as she would say). Her favourite sport however was curling. She curled multiple times per week and was best known as the "Corn Broom Lady" at her club - she was the last of her breed to use her corn broom while the rest of the club had transitioned to a push broom. Monday February 24th would be her final game of curling, surrounded by many friends, doing what she loved to do. In spite of her busy schedule and active lifestyle at home in Ontario, Dorrie also always made it a priority to get back to Saskatchewan to stay closely connected to family. A come and go celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 11:00-1:00 at Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave. E. Hamilton ON. We encourage you to share fond memories of Dorrie and her impact on our lives. (A celebration and graveside service will be held in Saskatchewan with details to follow at a later date). Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 7, 2020