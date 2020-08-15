1/2
Doreen HILLMAN
Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Villa on Thursday morning August 13, 2020 in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her husband Grant Hillman. Beloved mother of Debbie Gray, Grant Hillman, Wendy Rae (Lee Smallwood), and Jenny (Chris) Odendahl. Dear grandmother of Sarah, Holly, Jessica, Adam, and Erik, and great grandchildren Lillian, Callie, Bayla, and Lucas. Sister of Lloyd Bredeson, and the late Gordon, and Ralph. Friends may call at the Markey-Dermody Funeral Home, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. A private family service will be held with interment in Grove Cemetery, Dundas. Memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 15, 2020.
