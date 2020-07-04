Doreen KAY

A long-time resident in the Rosedale area (54 years) and lover of cats, Doreen passed away at St. Peter's Hospital on July 2, 2020 at the age of 90. She lived a full and rewarding life. Born in the UK, Doreen came to Canada as a young bride with her dashing husband John (Jack) of 56 years who predeceased her in 2009. She worked at Sears in Centre Mall in the catalogue advertising department while he worked at Stelco. She was also predeceased by her son Evan (2004). Sadly missed by daughter-in-law Nancy and granddaughters Michele and Ashley. A special thanks to John Costen entrusted with the many duties, arrangements and kind deeds that helped Doreen to sustain her independence as long as she was able. The family also wishes to thank all the personal care workers at St. Peter's Hospital, including Jean and Noreen, who took care of Doreen during this stressful time. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. Friends and family are invited to the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Tuesday, July 7th from 10 - 11 a.m. Service to follow in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m., with interment at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 700 Chapel Hill Road, Stoney Creek. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to a charity of your choice
would be appreciated.