1/1
Doreen KAY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doreen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A long-time resident in the Rosedale area (54 years) and lover of cats, Doreen passed away at St. Peter's Hospital on July 2, 2020 at the age of 90. She lived a full and rewarding life. Born in the UK, Doreen came to Canada as a young bride with her dashing husband John (Jack) of 56 years who predeceased her in 2009. She worked at Sears in Centre Mall in the catalogue advertising department while he worked at Stelco. She was also predeceased by her son Evan (2004). Sadly missed by daughter-in-law Nancy and granddaughters Michele and Ashley. A special thanks to John Costen entrusted with the many duties, arrangements and kind deeds that helped Doreen to sustain her independence as long as she was able. The family also wishes to thank all the personal care workers at St. Peter's Hospital, including Jean and Noreen, who took care of Doreen during this stressful time. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. Friends and family are invited to the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Tuesday, July 7th from 10 - 11 a.m. Service to follow in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m., with interment at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 700 Chapel Hill Road, Stoney Creek. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved