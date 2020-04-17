|
June 12, 1961 - April 11, 2020 Suddenly, at home, in her 59th year. Doreen is predeceased by her parents Walter (2006) and Elizabeth (2018). Children Jackson, and Pauline (Jolene) will remember their Mom's open arms (and kitchen), easy laugh, non-judgemental kindness, and wicked sense of humour. Her knitting quadrupled when grandson Madden was born -- he was Nana's world. Doreen is also survived by her sister Christine (Rob van Vugt), her uncle John (Kathy Speare) and their families, as well as numerous members from the extended McCurlie, Pachioli, Boates, and Smillie families. Doreen was a long-time employee at McMaster University. She enjoyed TV murder-mysteries, was passionate about current events, and made terrific jams and relishes. She will be dearly missed by a group of women who have been friends since high school. The yearly trip to the cottage won't be the same without Doreen. A special thanks to Janet Beckley, Doreen's lifelong best friend, who became coordinator, chauffeur and caregiver after Doreen's cancer diagnosis. At Doreen's request, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society, or the Breast Cancer Society of Canada. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 17, 2020