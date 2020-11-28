It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Doreen Sherwood at the Hamilton General Hospital on November 16, 2020. Doreen was predeceased by her loving husband Bruce, who passed away April 28, 2019. Doreen and Bruce were married for 59 wonderful years. Doreen was the best mom to Karen (Quinte), Robert and Michael (Kathy). She was also the proudest Nan to Jessica (Jeffery) and Brian. Doreen is survived by her nieces and nephews, whom she loved very much. Doreen worked at St. Peter's in Hamilton and retired when she was 50. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. We have many wonderful and funny memories of all the time spent at the family cottage. Bruce and Doreen enjoyed many trips throughout the years. She was an incredible euchre player - you never heard Doreen say "Pass!". Doreen enjoyed her annual girls' weekends for the past 30 years, and her exercise swim classes with the mandatory trip to Tim Hortons after. Jessica and Brian cherish the memories of their Nan and Popa, including their annual fun-filled getaways. Doreen was very close to Mara and Margaret and loved them just like family. The family would like to thank the awesome staff at the Abington Court Retirement Home and the compassionate care of the Nursing staff on 8 West at the Hamilton General Hospital. As per Doreen's wishes, cremation has taken place. We love you forever!



