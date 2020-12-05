Peacefully on Friday, December 4, 2020 Doreen passed away at St. Joseph's Villa in her 85th year. Cherished wife of the late Kenneth Smith (2017). Doreen is predeceased by her son Brad (2018) and survived by her two sons Randy and Larry. Adored grandmother to Devin, Ryan, Danielle, Michael, Jacquelyn, Cameron, Sarah and Sammi. Doreen is survived by her great-grandchildren Emily, Jayden and Logan and her sister Blanche Hargrove. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all events are restricted to a specified number of attendees. Please RSVP in advance by calling 905-387-2111. All visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles until their allotted time period. Visitors are also required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Special thanks to the staff at St. Joseph's Villa for their kind care and compassion. Family will receive friends at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Ave. E., on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. Private Funeral service will take place on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Private Family Interment to follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com