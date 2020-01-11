Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen PIGGOT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Susan PIGGOT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doreen Susan PIGGOT Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the age of 78 on Jan 8th 2020 in her own home. She is reunited with her husband Jack Piggot. She leaves behind her two beloved sons Mike (Lisa), Jeff (Cathy) and her four grandchildren Matthew, Heather, Kevin, Melissa as well as her great grandson Levi. She will be greatly missed by her brothers and sisters, extended family, and many friends. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life is to be announced for a later date. She was the sunshine of all of our lives. Always a lady, always wise, always a good and faithful friend, always remembered, and always missed.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doreen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -