|
|
Passed away peacefully at the age of 78 on Jan 8th 2020 in her own home. She is reunited with her husband Jack Piggot. She leaves behind her two beloved sons Mike (Lisa), Jeff (Cathy) and her four grandchildren Matthew, Heather, Kevin, Melissa as well as her great grandson Levi. She will be greatly missed by her brothers and sisters, extended family, and many friends. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life is to be announced for a later date. She was the sunshine of all of our lives. Always a lady, always wise, always a good and faithful friend, always remembered, and always missed.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 11, 2020