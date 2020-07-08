Zucchini, Doreen (nee Ellis) Passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3rd at St. Joseph's Villa in her 82nd year. Loving mother of Deborah, Glen (Maureen), Rick (Connie), Brad and predeceased by son Kevin. Sister of Beverley (Gerald), Rick (Joyce) and George. Survived by several nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place, private services to be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can me made to the Alzheimer Society. MOM, We love you very much, Forever Rest in Peace



