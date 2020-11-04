It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a special woman, Dorentina Mason (nee Mostacci), born April 26, 1938 in Collarmelle, Italy. In her home and surrounded by her family on November 3, 2020, she was called to Heaven. She is predeceased by her son Frank Mason (1983) and her siblings Pasquale, Antonio & Eduardo. She will be deeply missed by her husband Narciso Mason with whom, they enjoyed almost 60 years of marriage, family and love. Loving mother of Evaristo (Rose) Mason, Elisa (Anthony) Adili and Mirella (Cyrus) Tehrani. Grandmother to Marcus (Laura) Mason, Rachel (Nicholas) Couto, Anthony Jr. (Julia), Brandon (Emily) and Marcus (Jessie) Adili, Mason and Isabella Tehrani. Great-grandmother to Olivia and Gabriel Mason. Beloved aunt of her beautiful neices and nephews. She will be missed by her dearest nephew Livio (Liliana) Mostacci and his entire family. Dorentina was loved and will be fondly remembered by many extended family and friends. Special thanks to the staff at St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton including the care team on the Medical Step-Down Unit and her care team including Dr. Neary, Dr. Boyle, Dr. Lewis, Dr. Cheung and nurses Karen, Kerry, Rob and Shane. As well, our thanks to Dr. Castaluzzo, Dr. Corsini, Dr. Connelly, and Dr. Giammarco. Due to capacity restrictions you may be required to wait. Wearing of a mask and capacity restrictions are also in effect at the church and cemetery. Visitation at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL 43 Barton. St. E. (near James) on Friday, November 6, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at All Souls Church in Hamilton on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. A private entombment will take place at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the St. Joseph's Healthcare Foundation Hamilton (stjoesfoundation.ca
) or charity of your choice
. Missing you always, remembered forever.