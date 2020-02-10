|
|
Peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital on Saturday February 8th, 2020, in her 73rd year. Predeceased by her parents Oneglia and Ferdinando, and her brother Tony. Loved sister of Frank. Survived by many cousins and friends. Special thank you to all the nursing staff at St. Peter's Hospital for their loving care. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME 36 Lake Ave. Drive, Stoney Creek on Tuesday February 11th, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday February 12th, 2020 at 10.30 a.m.. Interment Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery, Stoney Creek. In Dorinda's memory, donations to the would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 10, 2020