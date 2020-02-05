Home

Marlatt Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
615 Main Street East
Hamilton, ON L8M1J4
(905) 528-6303
Dorine Brough Obituary
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Emily Dorine Brough ("Dorine"). Dorine is survived by her sister Donna, sister-in-law Julie, her sons Rob (Steve), Doug, and Jim (Tammy), her daughter-in-law Kim and her grandchildren Lee (Shannon) and Taylor. She is predeceased by her husband Robert W (Bob). A Celebration of Life will be held on at Caroline Place Retirement Residence, 118 Market Street, Hamilton from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 22nd.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 5, 2020
