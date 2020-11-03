1/1
Doris Alice Margaret (Lawton) SCHATZ
1933-08-22 - 2020-11-02
I passed away peacefully at home with my family by myside. I get to reunite with the love of my life, my husband of 60 years who has been waiting for me, Harold (Nov 2, 2018). I've lived a wonderful life, working at Slater Steel for 28 years. I enjoyed my retirement, but had many hurdles along the way. Having meningitis and losing my hearing, many operations to try to get my hearing back to no avail, oh well crap happens; I trekked on enjoying life deaf. Years later, lung cancer thought it would stop me, but I kicked it in its butt; I wasn't going to let it win. It eventually caught up with me spreading to my brain; there was no winning this battle. A special thanks to Dr. Shelia Lamb and Dr. Pat Smith for your kindness and comfort on my cosmic journey, thank you MAID. I will be reuniting with my many brothers; George Lawton and William (Bill) Lawton and sisters; Velma Robinson, Joan Start and Elaine Strang who are waiting for me with open arms, though I will be leaving behind my dearest youngest brother Jim Lawton. I will deeply miss my wonderful children, Debbie (Albert) Nelson, Myra (Don) Friday, Mike (Alison) Schatz. My amazing grandchildren, Corey -My Rock, Brad (Katie) Nelson, Ashley (Mark) Fitzgerald, Jason (Diana) Friday, Adam (Sarah) Friday, William Friday, Matthew and Kyle Schatz. My little incredible charming great grandchildren know that GG will always be looking over you, making sure you're ok. Margie my loving best-friend who has always been there for me, through the good times and bad times, you'll be missed dearly. I will miss everyone, till we meet again, Doris Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid, the family will be having a private service. A celebration of life will be announced in the New Year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dying with Dignity Canada.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 3, 2020.
