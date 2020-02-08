Home

Doris Armstrong

Doris Armstrong Obituary
The family of the late Doris Armstrong wish to express their heartfelt thanks to the many friends, family and neighbours for their outpouring of love and kindness, the many expressions of sympathy, the floral tributes, the delicious food, the cards, and your generous donations to Emmanuel House, in memory of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who passed away January 3, 2020. A special thank you to the pall-bearers. We would also like to thank Pastor Dwayne Cline and the professional staff at Bay Gardens Funeral Home for their dignified and compassionate care. With love, Kathy, Tony, Holly, Brandon, Lindsay, Nicole and Logan
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 8, 2020
