Doris BURNS
Peacefully, in her 96th year, Doris Isabel Burns (nee Fischer) left this earthly life, at St. Joseph's Villa, on August 24, 2020. Doris was predeceased by her beloved husband of 55 years, Ron Burns. She raised and nurtured her three daughters Janet, Beth, and Alison, in Hamilton. A caring grandmother to Brendan and Caitlin, and a delighted great-grandmother to Abigail and Paisley. Doris is survived by her brother Russell (and Ruth) in California. After graduating from Delta Collegiate, she was employed by Bell Canada. She married Ron in 1950, and they purchased the Hamilton home where they resided for sixty years. Doris became a full-time mother and homemaker once her children came along. Doris enjoyed her neighbourhood, neighbours and friends. She and Ron were active members of St. Mary's Anglican Church. As a couple they were well-travelled, journeying through both North America and Europe, and even exotic locations in Africa and the Middle East. They were accomplished ballroom dancers, and lovers of music. Doris was fully engaged in following world events. She continued to be a lifelong learner with a quick mind. Many thanks to the caring staff of Balsam Trail, in St. Joseph's Villa, Dundas (especially Ashley, Amanda, Jason, Nicole, Yolanda, and Jaime) who made her final years both comfortable and interesting. By her wishes, no funeral is planned at this time. Interment will take place at a future date. www.dermodys.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 28, 2020.
