Passed away peacefully at her home in B.C. on Monday, June 15th at the age of 99. Predeceased by her husband Carl and daughter Doria. Survived by her five children Michael (Carole) Patricia. Nora (Alan), Paul (Helen), Teresa (Dave), her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will take place on July 6, 2020 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1895 Main Street West. Due to Covid-19 social distancing rules will be observed.



