February 27, 1926 - March 24, 2020 We are saddened to announce the passing of Doris at the Willowgrove Long Term Care, Ancaster on Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Bill Kendrick. Beloved mother of daughter Laraine (Nick), son Trevor (predeceaseed), and step-sons Keith and Martyn. Loving grandmother of Robert, Trevor, Shawn, Michael, Derek and Eryn, and great-grandmother of Ewan. Will also be sadly missed by friends and family in England. Special thank you to the staff at the Willowgrove, Ancaster for their care and compassion towards mom. According to Doris' wishes, there will be no service and cremation has taken place. A small private family interment will be held at a later date at Bayview Cemetery. www.marlattfhhamilton.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 28, 2020